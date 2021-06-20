Amitabh Bachchan misses Milkha Singh, shares last page from the legend’s autobiography 'The Race of My Life'

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday remembered the late sports icon Milkha Singh and also shared the last page of his autobiography 'The Race of My Life.'

Sharing the last page on the micro-blogging site Twitter, he wrote, “T 3941 - The last page of Milkha Singh's book .. An inspiration for all ..”

In the last page of his autobiography, Milkha inspired everyone by saying that there is no shortcut for success and also encouraged everyone to try their best and not to quit at any point of time.

On June 19, Big B condoled the death of the Indian sprinter. He also shared a post on Twitter, which reads, “T 3940 - In grief .. Milkha Singh passes away .. the pride of India .. a great athlete .. a greater human ..

Waheguru di Mehr .. prayers.”

Milkha Singh breathed his last on Jun 18, 2021, due to COVID complications. The entire nation mourned his demise and extended condolences online. The nonagenarian sprint icon died at 11:30 pm on Friday in Chandigarh.

Milkha Singh had tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh before he was admitted to the ICU of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital in Chandigarh.

Milkha’s wife and former Captain of the Indian Women National Volleyball team, Nirmal Milkha Singh succumbed to COVID-19 at the age of 85 on June 13. He is survived by one son and three daughters.