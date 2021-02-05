हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amitabh Bachchan wishes son Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday with adorable throwback picture

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan

New Delhi: Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan took to social media on Friday morning to send wishes to actor Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday. Sharing two images in a collage, he penned a heartfelt note for his son.

Amitabh Bachchan has been very active on social media and keeps his fans updated with posts on a regular basis. To celebrate his son’s birthday, he uploaded a new post from his verified Instagram account first thing in the morning.

He captioned the adorable post and said, “I lead him once .. holding his hand .. he leads me now holding my hand.”

Take a look at Big B’s post below:

 

The actor's latest post was a throwback to his film ‘Black’ which completed 16 years of release on Thursday. He praised the movie and said it’s was a film way ahead of its time.

On the work front, Big B is currently shooting for the Ajay Devgn directorial film 'MayDay'. The actor also has upcoming films like the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer 'Chehre', Nagraj Manjule's 'Jhund', Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and a yet untitled film co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone

 

Amitabh Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Birthday
