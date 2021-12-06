Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda celebrates birthday, Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek shower love!

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda turned a year older on Monday (December 6) as she celebrated her birthday. On the special occasion, mom Shweta Bachchan and uncle Abhishek Bachchan showered love on the young businesswoman Navya on her special day.

Shweta had taken to Instagram this morning to wish her dear daughter on her birthday. She wrote, "Happy Birthday PRECIOUS. Shine your light bright every where you go"

On the other hand, Navya's mama Abhishek Bachchan also shared a cute childhood picture of her and wrote, "Happy Birthday my dearest Navya! So, so proud of the lady you’ve grown to become. Love you. @navyananda."

Despite being a star kid, Navya has no starry ambitions. Rather, she's more interested in the business side of things and social initiatives.

She is the co-founder of Aara Health which is a women-centric health tech company. The venture was co-founded by three other young women Pragya Sahoo, Ahilya Mehta and Mallika Sahaney. The aim of the company is to provide scientifically backed healthcare products for women in India.

Apart from Aara Health, Navya is also the co-founder of Project Naveli which aims to provide women with access to resources and opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment.

