Bob Biswas Twitter review: Abhishek Bachchan delivers hit performance, say netizens!

New Delhi: Abhishek Bachchan's crime drama film 'Bob Biswas' released on OTT platform ZEE5 on Friday (December 3). Ever since its release, the Diya Annapurna Ghosh directorial has received rave reviews and praise from fans for its unique storyline.

Fans have also lauded Abhishek Bachchan for choosing alternative scripts instead of mainstream family entertainers such as 'Happy New Year' as quoted by a Twitter user.

Take a look at the Twitter reviews:

The best thing I found about #BobBiswas is the essence of Kolkata. It us so purely orchestrated. The way @juniorbachchan talks and behaves are just phenimenal. I wonder how @SrBachchan would have felt watching 'his Kolkata's culture' again but this time through his son's eyes. — Roshan Agrawal (@CalmDevta) December 4, 2021

#BobBiswas @juniorbachchan you rock man

What a movie

Maja aa gya @SrBachchan you have to be proud dad — Garv Kori (@GarvKoli) December 4, 2021

Congratulations to you @juniorbachchan Ji for #BobBiswas The way you have played the character is really heart touching . Bob Biswas is going to be super praiseworthy hit After your hit performance in #TheBigBull .@SrBachchan Sirji — EF Amarjeet Kumar (@AmarjeetKumar70) December 4, 2021

@juniorbachchan you were fantastic in #BobBiswas loved it. Movie overall could have been little more suave.. specially last part. — First D First Sho (@TheSolutionBaba) December 4, 2021

#BobBiswas Not everyone's cup of tea but I enjoyed the movie. Hoping to see more movies on this character like Better Call Saul and John Wick. @juniorbachchan did a phenomenal job and @sujoy_g was terrific. Keep it coming — Shane Sharief (@ShaneSharief) December 4, 2021

In the film, Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of a serial killer who first featured in the 2012 film 'Kahaani' starring Vidya Balan. However, at the time, the character was played by Saswata Chatterjee.

Chitrangda Singh plays Abhishek's wife in the film. The film follows the complicated journey of Bob Biswas who, after waking up from a coma, has forgotten all details about his life and past. While he's piecing together his past memories, he also faces a moral dilemma between his criminal past and newfound morality.

The film is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment. It is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh.

'Bob Biswas' is currently streaming on ZEE5.

