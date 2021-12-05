KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan meets TMKOC cast, Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi arrives with snack cart! - Watch

New Delhi: In the latest promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed the cast of the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on stage. Yes, you heard that right. The beloved characters from longtime running comedy show will feature on Big B's quiz show KBC, promising a fun-filled episode.

In the episode's promo, Amitabh Bachchan first calls the hilarious cast on stage but is surprised to see 21 people emerge. He asked them "You are 21 people, how will everyone sit?". To this, Jethalal wittily replies, "What we'll do is, two will take the hot seat and the rest of them will sit on the floor in a line."

Amitabh Bachchan says "Hey, Bhagwan" to Jethalal's explanation.

Then, on the hot seat, Patrakaar Popatlal asks Big B to find a romantic partner for him. He listed all the qualities that make him an eligible match, talking about his dough kneading and cleaning skills.

Watch the promo here:

Another funny clip from the promo is when Jethalal or Dilip Joshi brings a snack cart on stage immediately after Amitabh Bachchan announced an ad break. This is not all, we also see the whole cast of the show performing Garba onstage.

In an earlier family episode featuring Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, the actor revealed the real reason behind him taking up the show.

Veteran actress turned politician Jaya Bachchan also joined the fam-jam through video-conferencing.

It was the 1000th episode of the show and so Big B's daughter quizzed him on how he felt, to which he replied by narrating the reason why he decided to take up the offer to host a TV show.

Big B said, "Darasal, ikkis saal ho gaye hain. San 2000 mein iski shuruat hui thi. Aur uss samay humko pata nahi tha. Sab log keh rahe they ke aap film se television mein jaa rahe hain, bade parde se chhote parde par aa rahe hain, aapki image ko nuksaan hoga. Lekin humari apni kuch paristhitiyan aisi thi ke mujhe laga ke filmon mein kaam jo hai wohh mil nahi raha tha, lekin pehle broadcast ke baad jiss tarah ke reaction aane shuru hue, phir aisa laga ke puri duniya badal gayi hai."

KBC was first telecast in India back in 2000, therefore this year it completes two decades of its successful innings on television.

Live TV