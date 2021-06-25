हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Navya Naveli Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's piano performance will leave you spellbound! - Watch

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently took to Instagram to share an instrumental cover of the British show Downton Abbey's theme song and fans are impressed by her skills.

Pic courtesy: Instagram/Navya Naveli Nanda

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently took to Instagram to share an instrumental cover of the British show Downton Abbey's theme song - The Suite. Fans were smitten by her excellent piano skills and showered her with compliments in the comment section. In the video, the young star kid was seen wearing a royal blue sweatshirt with her back tot he camera and effortlessly playing the theme song to the British TV show.

In the caption, she asked fans to guess which song she was playing. She wrote, "10 points for guessing the song..."

Check out her piano cover:

 

Director Zoya Akhtar also commented and wrote, "Too good" complimenting Navya's piano skills.

Navya is the co-founder of Aara Health which is a women-centric health tech company. The venture was co-founded by three other young women Pragya Sahoo, Ahilya Mehta and Mallika Sahaney. The aim of the company is to provide scientifically backed healthcare products for women in India.

Apart from Aara Health, Navya is also the co-founder of Project Naveli which aims to provide women with access to resources and opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment.

The 23-year-old is very vocal on socio-economic issues and particularly feels deeply about women issues. During the pandemic, Navya used her social media platform to share a verified list of NGOs to donate to help COVID affected families and patients.

Despite having a filmy connection from both her mother and father side of the family, Navya is not interested in showbiz and wants to be a businesswoman.

Navya’s father, Nikhil Nanda is Raj Kapoor’s daughter Ritu Nanda’s son while her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda is Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter.

Navya completed her graduation from Fordham University in New York in 2020.

