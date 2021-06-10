हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Navya Naveli Nanda

Navya Naveli Nanda shares her ‘somewhat professional’ photo with friend and Aara Health co-founder!

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda took to Instagram to share a ‘somewhat professional’ photo of herself with her friend and co-founder of her initiative Aara Healthcare.

Navya Naveli Nanda shares her ‘somewhat professional’ photo with friend and Aara Health co-founder!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda took to Instagram to share a ‘somewhat professional’ photo of herself with her friend and co-founder of her initiative Aara Healthcare.

Navya can be seen dressed in a white shirt over which she has worn a bright sky blue sweater and skinny jeans. Her friend and co-founder Pragya Saboo wore a multicoloured striped sweater.

Check out the post:

Navya’s friends lovingly commented on her latest post. “Boss Women,” wrote one “Ok we have to stan bc y’all are absolute GIRLBOSSES!!” wrote another.

Aara Health is a women-centric health tech company founded by Navya along with three other young women Pragya Sahoo, Ahilya Mehta and Mallika Sahaney. The aim of the company is to provide scientifically backed healthcare products for women in India.

Apart from Aara Health, Navya is also the co-founder of Project Naveli which aims to provide women with access to resources and opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment.

The 23-year-old is very vocal on socio-economic issues and particularly feels deeply about women issues. During the pandemic, Navya used her social media platform to share a verified list of NGOs to donate to help COVID affected families and patients.

Despite having a filmy connection from both her mother and father side of the family, Navya is not interested in showbiz and wants to be a businesswoman.

Navya’s father, Nikhil Nanda is Raj Kapoor’s daughter Ritu Nanda’s son while her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda is Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter.

Navya completed her graduation from Fordham University in New York in 2020.

