Amitabh Bachchan's sweet wish for son Abhishek on 46th birthday proves they're the cutest father-son duo

Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 46th birthday on February 5. He revealed that he will be working on his birthday on his new film 'Ghoomer'

New Delhi: Abhishek Bachchan turned 46 years old on Saturday (Feb 5) and kickstarted the shooting of his next film 'Ghoomer' as he shared a picture from the set on his Instagram. His dad and Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan took to the comments section to wish the actor on his birthday.

Other actors and Abhishek's co-stars Bipasha Basu, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol also wished him under the post.

Daddy dearest Amitabh Bachchan wrote for his son Abhishek: "Janamdin ki bahut sari badhai. Aur Ghoomer k liye bhi... Ab jhande gadna ka samaj a gaya hai."

On the other hand, Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek's sister, commented on the post with a black heart emoji and his niece Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a heart emoji.

Bipasha Basu, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol also extended birthday cheer to Abhishek.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in 'Bob Biswas'. For his performance, he received a warm response from fans. Abhishek played the unlikely but deadly contract killer in the film. In fact, Big B too shared on social media how proud he was of his son after the trailer was released online. 

Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh in lead roles, the film was a crime-drama set against the backdrop of a love story and showcases the dual life led by a contract killer, Bob Biswas.

Bob Biswas was a spin-off of a popular character from Sujoy Ghosh’s 2012 cult mystery thriller film, Kahaani. 

Currently, he is shooting for his next 'Ghoomer' directed by R Balki.

