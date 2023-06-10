Sonam Kapoor Is All Hearts For Hubby Anand Ahuja’s Adorable Birthday Wish

On June 9, actress Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 38th birthday in the company of her husband Anand Ahuja and their baby boy, Vayu. Although the actress marked the occasion in London, she had a great time with her family, which was evident from the adorable pictures that Anand Ahuja shared on Instagram. He also took the opportunity to write a heartfelt note for his beloved “Jaan” Sonam Kapoor.

In his birthday message, Anand Ahuja showered his wife with words of admiration, gratitude, and affection, calling her an “angel on earth.” He accompanied his message with a cute picture of Sonam and their son Vayu. The picture captured a heart-warming moment between mother and son — while little Vayu lay down on bed, Sonam can be seen sitting next to him and smiling at her son.

Sonam looked elegant in a white and golden ethnic ensemble, while Vayu sported a printed kurta and pyjama. The picture appears to be a throwback from their time in Delhi, as Anand Ahuja geo-tagged the location as Delhi.

Anand Ahuja wishes Sonam on her birthday

In his post, Anand Ahuja while wishing Sonam on her birthday wrote, "Evenings like this … ‘Um Vayu’ @sonamkapoor … You’re an angel on earth - full of kindness, empathy, knowledge and perspective. We’re so lucky to have your care & love every moment of every day. Happy Birthday, my Jaan."

As soon as he shared the post, Sonam Kapoor was among the first ones to react to it. Taking to the comment section, the actress thanked her husband for making her birthday special and further also expressed her love in another comment. "Thanks for making my birthday so special" and "Love you so so much," she commented.

Earlier in the day, Anand Ahuja had shared another picture of the mother-son duo from her birthday morning as they play with balloons. Dressed in her night suit, Sonam Kapoor who is seated on the couch with Vayu in her lap can be seen playing with the balloons.

"Mornings like this! @sonamkapoor… Yes, the balloons are here for today, but the attitude, gratitude and complete commitment to living fully is a daily practice in our home you have made. If we live every day like it’s your birthday, we will have lived completely. Happy Birthday, my Jaan- ‘Um Vayu’," Anand Ahuja wrote.

To this, Sonam commented, "Love you my angel, my best friend my whole life.”

The actress also received heart-warming wishes from her friends and family members including father-actor Anil Kapoor and mother-in-law Priya Ahuja.