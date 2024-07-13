Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant Wedding: First Photo And Varmala Ceremony Video Unveiled!

New Delhi: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are now newlyweds! Following months of extravagant pre-wedding celebrations, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have officially become husband and wife. Theircaptivating wedding ceremony, highlighted by the exchange of garlands, was attended by Mumbai's high society and a select group of international VVIPs.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant looked radiant in the first photos released after their wedding. Surrounded by friends and family, and amidst much laughter, the couple exchanged garlands to officially seal their union.

Have A Look At The Varmala Video:

In the clip, viewers can spot the groom's sister, Isha Ambani Piramal, and the bride's sister, Anjali Merchant Majithia, along with Meezaan Jafri and Shikhar Pahariya.

Have A Look At Another Video From The Varmala Ceremony:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant looked beaming in the initial wedding videos. With their varmala ceremony complete, the couple is now ready to take the traditional pheras around the sacred fire.

Now a member of the Ambani family, Radhika dazzled in an exquisite outfit designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

The wedding reception featured a glittering guest list, including reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, Samsung chairman Lee Jae-yong, and Bollywood legends such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Deepika Padukone, among numerous other celebrities.

As per reports by ANI, The wedding ceremony will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14, promising three days of revelry and jubilation for the Ambani and Merchant families.The opulent affair promises to be a celebration of Indian culture, spirituality, and tradition on an unparalleled scale.