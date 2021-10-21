हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ananya Panday

Father Chunky Pandey accompanies Ananya Panday to NCB office, their car hounded by paps on-duty- Watch

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede will be interrogating the actress in relation to these chats and drugs case. 

Father Chunky Pandey accompanies Ananya Panday to NCB office, their car hounded by paps on-duty- Watch
Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey accompanied daughter Ananya Panday today to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office as she was summoned for questioning. After conducting a brief search operation at her Bandra residence this afternoon, the NCB called the actress for a probe in relation to the Aryan Khan drugs case. 

It has been learnt from sources that WhatApp chats between Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday have been retrieved by the NCB and soon after this, the raids were conducted. As soon as Chunky and Ananya Panday left their residence to reach the NCB office, a huge crowd gathered outside their house hounded the car just to catch a glimpse of the young star. 

Also, upon reaching the destination, they swam across a huge media crowd to enter the NCB office. 

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede will be interrogating the actress in relation to these chats and drugs case. The questionnaire for Ananya has been prepared by him and her questioning is underway.  

Sources reveal that it was a brief search operation at Ananya Panday and she has been summoned for probe today. Some phones, laptop and electronic devices have been seized from her residence. 

Meanwhile, simultaneously NCB officials landed at Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat today to complete some documentation work. Earlier today, he had visited Arthur Road Jail to meet his son Aryan Khan. 

Aryan Khan will have to stay in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, at least for 5 more days as the Bombay High Court has decided to hear his bail plea in the drugs case on October 26, 2021. Aryan Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha's bail applications were rejected by Mumbai’s Special NDPS Court on Wednesday, October 20. 

Besides Aryan, model Munmun Dhamecha's bail application was also mentioned, and the hearing has been kept for Tuesday. 

 

 

Tags:
Ananya Pandayananya panday whatsapp chatsChunky PandeyAryan KhanAryan Khan drugs caseananya panday raidSRKShah Rukh Khan
