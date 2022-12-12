Ananya Panday MASSIVELY trolled for wearing risque outfit to awards, netizens say 'Urfi ka design copy...'

New Delhi: Ananya Panday is one of the top actresses in Bollywood today. The actress graced the ITA Awards red carpet last night in a red and pink risque outfit. The actress flaunted her abs in the outfit and fans loved it but her OOTN did not land well with a few trolls and she is receiving a lot of backlash on social media.

Ananya Panday's pictures and videos from last night are going viral on social media. The actress can be seen dressed in a sexy red top showcasing her super-toned midriff, and a long pink skirt with a thigh-high slit.

On one hand, her fans adored her abs and sexy look but on the other hand, the actress was BRUTALLY trolled for wearing an uncomfortable outfit to the award function. Few even compared her to Urfi Javed.

One social media user wrote, 'Urfi ka design copy karliya,' another added, 'Urfi fan lag rahi hain real struggle.' Another comment read, 'Why they wear such dresses….. so uncomfortable to even walk...'

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in 'Liger' with Vijay Deverakonda. She now has 'Dream Girl 2' and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan' in her pipeline.