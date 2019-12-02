Ananya Panday reveals she is obsessed with reality show Bigg Boss

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Ananya Panday loves the controversial reality show Bigg Boss as much as we do. The actress revealed that her mom got her a Bigg Boss themed cake for her 17th birthday because of her love for the show.

Ananya, who recently promoted her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh in Bigg Boss, told IANS in an interview, "I think this is one of the shows that my mom and I bond over. In fact, my mother got a Bigg Boss themed cake on my 17th birthday because I was so obsessed with the show. I am one of those obsessed fans who ask everyone to keep quiet when the show comes on TV."

Ananya also expressed how thrilled she was to be a part of the show she has always been a fan of. “So, finally when I went to Bigg Boss 13 for Pati Patni Aur Woh promotions, I was so much in awe I couldn’t speak much. I was like, is this for real? I was overwhelmed to see Salman Khan sir in real life! I was like…am I really here on the set of Bigg Boss, a show that I have seen so many years, " she said.

The actress along with her co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar promoted their film on the show.

The reality show hosted by Salman Khan is currently in its 15th season and recently got an extension due to the skyrocketing TRPs. The season comprises of only celebrities such as Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Devoleena Bhattacharya among others.