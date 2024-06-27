Anil George Shines In His Role In Amitabh Bachchan And Prabhas Starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD'

New Delhi: Anil George, renowned for his role as Lala in the hit series Mirzapur, stars in Nag Ashwin's ambitious film 'Kalki 2898 AD.' The movie features an impressive ensemble cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan.

Anil George has carved a niche for himself with standout performances in films like 'Gadar 2,' 'Uri: The Surgical Strike,' 'Mardaani,' 'Dybbuk,' 'Hamari Adhuri Kahani,' and the web series 'Cartel,' among others.

Reflecting on his experience being part of Kalki 2829 AD, George shared, 'Being part of the movie Kalki has been an incredibly fulfilling journey for me. I am grateful for the roles I've been getting, which I attribute to my dedication to the craft of acting. Initially, stepping into this film was challenging as it's a genre I wasn't very familiar with, but I've grown to understand and appreciate it more as I spent time on set.'

Providing insights into his character, George mentioned, "My character in Kalki, Bani, is a legendary gyaani who knows the past, present, and future, and also narrates the entire story. Playing such a role required diving deep into the essence of the character, which was both a daunting and exhilarating experience. Learning Telugu was the biggest challenge, which I had to overcome by learning the dialogues.The team also helped me grasp the language.

Describing his working experience with Kamal Haasan, he stated, "Working alongside legends like Kamal Haasan was a dream come true. I've always admired his work, and sharing screen space with him was both nerve-wracking and incredibly joyful. The emotions were mixed—fear of not living up to expectations, joy of learning from such a seasoned actor, and excitement to deliver my best performance."

He further added, "The film Kalki is crafted on a grand scale, with commendable work from the entire cast and crew. It's a project that I believe audiences will thoroughly enjoy."

'Kalki 2898 AD' is poised to be one of the year's most anticipated films, promising a thrilling experience for audiences with its stellar cast and grand production.