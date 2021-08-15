Anil Kapoor distributes sweets to paparazzi after daughter Rhea Kapoor’s marriage with Karan Boolani

New Delhi: On Saturday (August 14), Anil Kapoor's younger daughter Rhea Kapoor got hitched to her longtime beau Karan Boolani at an intimate wedding ceremony at her Juhu residence in Mumbai.

Post all the wedding rituals, Anil was seen distributing sweets among the paparazzi and thanking them for their visit. The proud father was all smiles while distributing the sweets and the paps also wished the actor on the special occasion.

The video was shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his official social media handle.

For the unversed, according to a report in the Times of India, the wedding was to be solemnised in the presence of family and close friends. The Kapoors had remained tight-lipped about the upcoming event.

At their wedding, many celebs were seen such as Masaba, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Reena Kapoor, and others. Although it’s heavily raining in Mumbai, nothing stopped the preparations as all the festivities.

Rhea looked absolutely gorgeous in a red lehenga while Karan opted for a golden sherwani.

Rhea is a producer and stylist, meanwhile, Karan is into direction. Rhea is the younger daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. She also has two siblings- sister – Sonam Kapoor and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, both of them are actors by profession.

Last month, Sonam landed back in the bay from London and now her hubby Anand Ahuja is also in India for the big day in the family.