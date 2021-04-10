हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande blushes as beau Vicky Jain gives her a quick kiss while dancing - Watch

On Saturday, Bollywood and TV actress Ankita Lokhande and her boyfriend Vicky Jain completed three years together and celebrated the occasion with a romantic evening at a restaurant. The actress took to Instagram to share the video of the lovebirds waltzing and swooning over each other.

Ankita Lokhande blushes as beau Vicky Jain gives her a quick kiss while dancing - Watch
File photo

New Delhi: Bollywood and TV actress Ankita Lokhande completed three wonderful years with her beau and businessman Vicky Jain on Saturday (April 10) as fans wished the lovely couple on their relationship milestone.

To celebrate the occasion, the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress took to Instagram to share a romantic video of the couple dancing at a restaurant. The happy couple was seen waltzing on the floor as Ankita falls into his arms during one step.

At one point, Ankita is seen sitting on Vicky's lap after which Jain gives her a quick kiss on her cheek, making the actress blush uncontrollably.

In the video, Lokhande is seen wearing a peach sari with a golden border with her hair tied in a bun. Vicky, on the other hand, is seen donning a white kurta and black pants in a classy look.

The lovebirds chose the perfect song to celebrate their anniversary - 'Sapna Jahan' by Sonu Nigam and Neeti Mohan.

Ankita captioned the IGTV video saying, "Teen saal" with a heart emoji.

Here's the video:

 

Soon after she posted the video, fans were gushing over the couple and congratulated them on their strong-standing relationship.

The actress, overwhelmed with her fans' support, posted some of their well-wishes on her Instagram story as well.

Here are a few fan wishes posted by the actress:

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita and Vicky in love

Ankita Lokhande gained immense fame owing to her role in the TV show 'Pavitra Rishta and made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' in 2019.

