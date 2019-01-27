हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande to get married this year? Here's what the actress said

Check out her reaction

Ankita Lokhande to get married this year? Here&#039;s what the actress said

New Delhi: Popular TV actress Ankita Lokhande, who made her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika, has finally opened up about her marriage rumours.

In an interview to DNA, Lokhande said, "I’m not getting married anytime soon. Right now, my focus is on my career. There’s no pressure from my family at all. They’re quite chilled out about it. What will happen after marriage, anyway? Nothing. So I’ve chosen this career and I am finally back, so, I want to do it for myself and my family. Whenever I get married in future, I will continue to work."

Earlier, the actress spoke about working with ex-beau Sushant Singh Rajput. She told TOI, "As an actor, I have no choice. If the script is good I will definitely work with him,” she said.

For the unversed, Ankita was in a steady relationship with her 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star Sushant. The two dated each other for almost six years before heading for a bitter breakup.  

On th work front, Ankita's first outing Manikarnika, garnered mixed response from the audience. However, the viewers and critics praised her and Kangana's performances.

Backed by Zee Studios, Manikarnika released on January 25, 2019 

Ankita LokhandeManikarnikaKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput
