Anmol Ambani-Khrisha Shah wedding: Navya Naveli Nanda, Jaya Bachchan get all decked up!

Shweta Bachchan

Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, recently dropped pictures of her outfit for Anmol Ambani's wedding.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has shared breathtaking pictures of herself with her mom Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan all decked up for Anmol Ambani's wedding.

She took to Instagram on Sunday night to share the Bachchan ladies' spectacular picture. The three generations of Bachchan ladies were clad in heavily embroidered sarees with intricate designs.

She captioned it with an emoji. Her mother Shweta also shared similar pictures and captioned them, "You, Me & Dupree."

Zoya Akhtar commented on Navya post saying, "Beauties all". Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Sharvari Wagh left heart emojis in the comments section.

Take a look at them:

 

For the unversed, the Bachchan family had attended Anmol Ambani's wedding with Khrisha Shah on Sunday (February 20). According to reports, the wedding was held at Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani's home in Cuffe Parade, Mumbai.

For the unversed, Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who is the eldest daughter of Big B and Jaya Bachchan. 

She turned entrepreneur in 2020. She started her own venture Aara Health in collaboration with Mallika Sahney, Pragya Saboo, and Ahilya Mehta. Navya graduated from Sevenoaks School in Kent, London along with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

