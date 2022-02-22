Anmol Ambani weds Khrisha Shah: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, other celebs attend starry affair! - Pics

New Delhi: Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani's son Jai Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah's wedding was a star-studded affair as Bollywood's biggest celebrities were in attendance. The Bachchan family, Hema Malini and Suniel Shetty were some of the A-listers spotted at the wedding.

Amitabh Bachchan looked glorious in a cream-coloured sherwani and a matching pagdi. On the other hand, his daughter Shweta Bachchan shined in an intricately designed multi-coloured saree. Jaya Bachchan chose to wear a red saree with a statement necklace and her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda wore a shimmery blue and silver lehenga.

Needless to say, Hema Malini looked beautiful in a multi-coloured floral saree with a shimmery necklace.

Art curator Pinky Reddy, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule and Shweta Bachchan shared a few pictures on Instagram, giving us a glimpse of the wedding.

Take a look at the pictures:

According to reports, the grand wedding of Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah was held at Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani's home in Cuffe Parade, Mumbai.

The couple had reportedly got engaged in December last year at an intimate ceremony.