हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anmol Ambani

Anmol Ambani weds Khrisha Shah: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, other celebs attend starry affair! - Pics

Shweta Bachchan shared several pictures from Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah's wedding on Sunday (February 20) in Mumbai.

Anmol Ambani weds Khrisha Shah: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, other celebs attend starry affair! - Pics
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani's son Jai Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah's wedding was a star-studded affair as Bollywood's biggest celebrities were in attendance. The Bachchan family, Hema Malini and Suniel Shetty were some of the A-listers spotted at the wedding.

Amitabh Bachchan looked glorious in a cream-coloured sherwani and a matching pagdi. On the other hand, his daughter Shweta Bachchan shined in an intricately designed multi-coloured saree. Jaya Bachchan chose to wear a red saree with a statement necklace and her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda wore a shimmery blue and silver lehenga.

Needless to say, Hema Malini looked beautiful in a multi-coloured floral saree with a shimmery necklace.

Art curator Pinky Reddy, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule and Shweta Bachchan shared a few pictures on Instagram, giving us a glimpse of the wedding.

Take a look at the pictures:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)

 

According to reports, the grand wedding of Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah was held at Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani's home in Cuffe Parade, Mumbai.

The couple had reportedly got engaged in December last year at an intimate ceremony.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anmol AmbaniKhrisha ShahAmitabh BachchanShweta BachchanNavya Naveli NandaJaya Bachchan
Next
Story

Juhi Chawla pens sweet birthday wish for daughter Jahnavi

Must Watch

PT15M2S

1 Minute 1 Khabar: British PM Johnson criticizes Putin