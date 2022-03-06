When mom Sridevi trolled daughter Janhvi Kapoor for not knowing how to speak in Hindi – Watch!

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has turned a year older on March 06, (Sunday) and so on her special day, let’s revive a memory of her good old days when her late mother and veteran actress Sridevi trolled her infront of the mediapersons for not knowing how to speak in Hindi.

Well, yes in a humourous gesture, her mother Sridevi poke fun at her daughter leaving everyone in splits.

The video has gone viral on social media with several fan pages and news daily sharing it on their respective social media handles.

Well, the incident is of 2012 when Janhvi was only 15 years old, the complete family had gone to attend the launch of one of the People magazine's issues that featured Sridevi on the cover and during the press conference, one of the media persons asked the ‘Roohi’ actress to speak something in Hindi.

Janhvi looked quite nervous while holding the mic in her hand and started fumbling and couldn’t say anything properly in Hindi and so her mother took the mic from her and asked the media not to ask her to speak in Hindi.

She also went on saying that she will be bullied if she’ll speak in Hindi. Sridevi also hilariously imitated her daughter's broken Hindi, leaving everyone in splits.

Janhvi was also seen amused with her mother antics and couldn’t help but laugh at her own short coming.

Well, for now Janhvi has come a long way. She made her debut with Dhadak in 2018 alongside Ishaan Khattar and since then there is no looking back for the diva.

Unfortunately, Sridevi couldn’t witness her daughter’s debut film as she tragically died after an accident in Dubai on February 24, 2018, ahead of ‘Dhadak’ release.

Janhvi has featured in films like ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ and ‘Roohi’. She has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline including Anand L Rai’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’, Karan Johar’s ‘Dostana 2’ and ‘Takht’ among others.