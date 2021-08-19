हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Anupam Kher describes Robert De Niro as 'Godfather of acting'

Actor Anupam Kher heaped praise on Hollywood star Robert De Niro on his 78th birthday and described him as 'Godfather of acting'.

Anupam Kher describes Robert De Niro as &#039;Godfather of acting&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Anupam Kher heaped praise on Hollywood star Robert De Niro on his 78th birthday and described him as 'Godfather of acting'.

Taking to his Instagram account, Kher posted a heartfelt wish for Robert, and recalled the dinner they had together. "Dear Mr. #DeNiro! Wishing you a very happy and healthy birthday!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. You have inspired generations of actors all over the world. On a personal level, every moment spent with you is most precious and a big learning experience! Thank you for the most delicious dinner and an amazing evening few days back!! #RobertDeNiro #GodFatherOfActing #Friend #Inspiration #YourBestIsToday," he wrote.

Alongside the sweet note, Kher posted a few pictures of him sharing smiles with Robert.

Robert is considered one of the greatest actors of Hollywood. He is best known for his versatile performance in 'The Godfather Part II', 'Taxi Driver', and 'Raging Bull'.

