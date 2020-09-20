Anurag Kashyap made me feel uncomfortable, the incident still haunts me: Payal Ghosh

New Delhi: In an exclusive conversation with Zee News, actress Payal Ghosh, who has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, said that the filmmaker made her feel "uncomfortable" and his behaviour was "totally unacceptable". Payal recalled that the incident dates back to 2014-2015 when Anurag Kashyap was working on 'Bombay Velvet'.

"I went to meet Anurag Kashyap at his home. He made me feel uncomfortable. The incident happened years ago, but it still haunts me. I tried to speak up several times, but my family, friends didn't allow me to do so. However, now I decided to open up and revealed what happened," she said.

Of Anurag Kashyap's denial to the charges, Payal said that it was "expected".

"Instead of denying and telling a lie, he should have come up and apologised," the actress stated.

"People like him are very powerful. He will not be scared, but will make others scared," she further added.

Meanwhile, Payal also thanked National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma and actress Kangana Ranaut for supporting her. She said that she will decide the further course of action after consulting her family.

Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment on Saturday on social media. She took to Twitter to open up against Anurag Kashyap and also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her tweet, requesting him to take action against the filmmaker.

She wrote, "Anurag Kashyap has forced himself on me and extremely badly. PMO India, Narendra Modi, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help."

However, Anurag Kashyap denied the allegations levelled against him, and termed them "baseless".