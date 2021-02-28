हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar reveals she was called ‘chocolate milk’ and other racist slurs in Australia!

Anusha Dandekar reveals she was called ‘chocolate milk’ and other racist slurs in Australia!
New Delhi: VJ Anusha Dandekar opened up about experiencing racism while growing up in Australia. Anusha, sharing her experience to an entertainment portal, said, “I’ve gone through my share of bullying in Australia as I grew up there. Everybody thinks ‘Oh, what do you know about being brown?’ In Australia, I was brown, very brown. I would be called dark milk chocolate or chocolate milk and things like that. I was often teased like that when I was younger.”

Anusha further added, “For me, I didn’t understand the concept of any skin colour being different when I was a child. So, I ran to my dad and said, “They’re calling me this but I don’t understand it.” I don’t see the difference between me or anybody. I was so naïve. It’s because my parents didn’t teach me any difference. When I came to India, I was so shocked to see in my own country, people are pitting against each other! How can one do that? It’s crazy to me.”

Anusha has recently launched a beauty brand Brownskin Beauty along with  Gaurav Kumar. The beauty brand seeks to promote inclusiveness and diversity in beauty products through its inclusive range.

Anusha previously hosted MTV Love School Season 2, 3 and 4 along with ex-boyfriend and actor Karan Kundra. 

Anusha opened up about her breakup in an Instagram post and hinted at cheating and lying as possible reasons for her breakup. “You have watched me Love so openly... now please watch me LOVE myself till I’m so full that I can share it with someone again some day...My advice one last time; Love comes in many forms, just don’t let it consume so much, that you lose you, let Love be respectful, kind and most importantly honest. I deserve it, you deserve it. The most important thing is understanding this because we accept the love we think we deserve...", wrote the VJ turned actress.

 

