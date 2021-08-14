Anushka Ranjan treats fans with an unseen picture of Athiya Shetty and her rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul!

New Delhi: Cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood diva Athiya Shetty have been hogging all the limelight, ever since they have been spotted together in the United Kingdom as Team India is currently preparing for the much-anticipated five-match Test series and Athiya could be seen enjoying some alone time with her rumoured boyfriend during the trip.

The rumoured lovebirds are often seen sharing lovey-dovey posts for each other on their respective social media handles.

Now, a new picture is doing rounds on social media, which is shared by a close friend of the couple, Anushka Ranjan, during ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram.

One of her fans, asked Anushka about her favourite cricketer, without wasting much of the time, the beautiful diva shared a picture of cricketer KL Rahul along with her gang.

In the picture, the cricketer was seen with Anushka and Athiya along with their other friends. In order to highlight him, the diva circled his face in the picture.

For the unversed, reports of them being a couple first hit in 2019 as rumours mills were abuzz with them dating each other. Athiya recently shared a brand photoshoot picture with KL Rahul on the same social media platform.

Recently, Rahul and Athiya also shared separate pictures with a common friend Sonali Fabiani on Instagram.

While both Rahul and Athiya have remained quiet about their relationship status, photos and the exchanges between the duo on social media have often hinted the fans of a love connection.