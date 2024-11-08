Anushka Sharma Captures Devotees Celebrating Chhath Puja On Mumbai Beach From Her Sea-Facing Apartment

Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories to extend her warm wishes to fans on the occasion of Chhath Pooja.

On Thursday, the 'PK' actress posted a photo of devotees celebrating Chhath Pooja, a significant festival in many parts of India, especially in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Anushka shared a picture from the Chhath Pooja festivities, capturing a serene moment on a Mumbai beach.

The image, posted by Sharma from her lavish sea-facing apartment, showed devotees participating in the ritual by taking a holy dip in the sea while offering their prayers. Several individuals were seen standing in the water, reflecting the significance of this sacred festival. The beach also had a vibrant crowd of people lined up, performing the age-old customs that have been passed down through generations. Alongside the image, the Sultan actor wrote, “Chhath Pooja ki subhkamnayein.”

Chhath Puja, also referred to as Pratihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi, or Surya Shashthi, is a major religious festival celebrated in Bihar, parts of Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal. This four-day festival is dedicated to Lord Surya (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya (Goddess Chhathi), with devotees offering prayers for health, prosperity, and the well-being of their loved ones.

Meanwhile, Anushka shared an adorable photo of Virat Kohli with their son, Akaay, and daughter, Vamika, on the occasion of his 36th birthday.

In terms of work, the actress was last seen in the 2018 released film "Zero" with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She also appeared in a cameo role in "Qala", which was co-produced by her.

Anushka will next be seen in the upcoming sports film "Chakda Xpress", a biopic based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The forthcoming film is bankrolled by her brother Karnesh Sharma and directed by Prosit Roy.