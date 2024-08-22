Anushka Sharma To Return to Mumbai After 7 Months Of Akaay Kohli Due To This Reason?

Mumbai: Ever since Anushka Sharma embraced motherhood, the actress took a sabbatical from her acting career. She was last seen in Zero in 2018, and her fans were eagerly waiting for her to make a comeback. But in 2024 she announced the arrival of her baby boy Akaay Kohli and for 7 months she has been staying in London along with her husband Virat Kohli. But here's some good news for the fans, the actress is all set to return to Mumbai for an event and will have a meet and greet with the lucky fans. Anushka herself shared this news on her Instagram profile where she assured her fans to see them soon.

Though Anushka is not working in films she has been actively doing endorsements and one of the advertisements is for the kid's food which she happens to promote in Mumbai, and this will make the diva return to the town. But it looks like this is just a two-day event and she will once again head back to London.

Anushka and Virat both like to stay away from the media glare and hence London is the best place for them to stay as there is no hullabaloo around their presence. Virat and Anushka are one of the most loved and ideal couples in the tinsel town, the way they both root for each other is every bit admirable and inspiring.