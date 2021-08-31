हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti shares FIRST glimpse of his newborn daughter Arzoie A Khurana, calls it a ‘happy love triangle for life’

Actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja recently welcomed their baby daughter Arzoie A. Khurana.

Aparshakti shares FIRST glimpse of his newborn daughter Arzoie A Khurana, calls it a 'happy love triangle for life'
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja recently welcomed their baby daughter Arzoie A. Khurana.

While the proud parents are beaming with joy, the actor shared the first glimpse of their princess on his social media handle. 

On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared the sweetest picture, where the new parents can be seen holding their little baby's hand. The picture seems to be captured at the hospital after Arzoie's birth.

"It's a happy love triangle for life @aakritiahuja #ArzoieAkhurana," Aparshakti captioned the post.

 

Netizens flooded the post with love-filled comments.

"Waheguru," actor Angad Bedi commented.

Dino Morea, who is producing Aparshakti's upcoming film 'Helmet' along with Sony Pictures Networks Productions, also dropped heart emoticons in the comments.

Aparshakti broke the news on August 27 and shared the news with the world. 

 

Meanwhile, on the workfront, Aparshakti will be seen alongside Pranutan Bahl in 'Helmet', which will be digitally released on Zee5 on September 3.

The film is a satire on the ground reality in the country, where people feel awkward while buying and talking about condoms. This comedy-drama is directed by Satram Ramani and also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma. 

