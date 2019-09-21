Arjun Kapoor's birthday wish for Kareena Kapoor proves he is her biggest fan

New Delhi: Bollywood's begum Kareena Kapoor turned 39 on September 21. The actress celebrated her birthday with husband Saif Ali Khan, kid Taimur Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor in Pataudi Palace.

Many B-town celebs took to their social media to wish Bebo but out of all the wishes the one that caught everyone's attention was Arjun Kapoor's post.

Sharing a picture of himself with Kareena, Arjun took to his Insta stories and wrote, "If possible I would declare a national holiday for this biggish day so all the liabilities could celebrate with you."

Kareena and Arjun shared screen space for the first time in 2016 romantic drama Ki and Ka, which was directed by R Balki. Their chemistry was loved by all.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in a historical drama titled Panipat while Bebo will be seen in Good News starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.