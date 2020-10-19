हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades makes her Instagram account private after brother's arrest by NCB in drugs case

Gabriella Demetriades' Instagram profile has a pool of some wonderful photos from her personal and professional lives. 

Arjun Rampal&#039;s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades makes her Instagram account private after brother&#039;s arrest by NCB in drugs case

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, an avid social media user, has made her Instagram account private now. The development comes after her brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case on Sunday. The NCB made its 23rd arrest in the ongoing drugs probe which that began after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Gabriella's Instagram profile has a pool of some wonderful photos from her personal and professional lives. She used to constantly share pictures of her and Arjun's son Arik. Apart from her personal Instagram handle, Gabriella has also limited the comments section of her company Deme Love's Instagram page.

Meanwhile, the NCB reportedly seized alprazolam tablets and hashish Agisilaos Demetriades. The probe agency confirmed Agisilaos' arrest and alleged that he was in touch with other drug peddlers related to the case. He was produced before a local court and sent to NCB custody.

Earlier, the NCB had arrested Sushant's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, two of his close aides and several others in the drugs case. 

Rhea walked out of jail after 28 days before getting bail from the Bombay High Court in the case.

Sushant was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai flat. The NCB registered the case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after several alleged chats relating to drugs came to the fore.

Tags:
Gabriella DemetriadesArjun RampalArjun Rampal girlfriend Gabriella DemetriadesNCBAgisilaos Demetriades
Next
Story

Sushant case LIVE: NCB arrests Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother in drugs row
  • 75,50,273Confirmed
  • 1,14,610Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,98,99,915Confirmed
  • 11,12,599Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M17S

Video: Pakistan Army's new conspiracy to unleash terror in Jammu and Kashmir