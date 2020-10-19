Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades makes her Instagram account private after brother's arrest by NCB in drugs case

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, an avid social media user, has made her Instagram account private now. The development comes after her brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case on Sunday. The NCB made its 23rd arrest in the ongoing drugs probe which that began after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Gabriella's Instagram profile has a pool of some wonderful photos from her personal and professional lives. She used to constantly share pictures of her and Arjun's son Arik. Apart from her personal Instagram handle, Gabriella has also limited the comments section of her company Deme Love's Instagram page.

Meanwhile, the NCB reportedly seized alprazolam tablets and hashish Agisilaos Demetriades. The probe agency confirmed Agisilaos' arrest and alleged that he was in touch with other drug peddlers related to the case. He was produced before a local court and sent to NCB custody.

Earlier, the NCB had arrested Sushant's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, two of his close aides and several others in the drugs case.

Rhea walked out of jail after 28 days before getting bail from the Bombay High Court in the case.

Sushant was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai flat. The NCB registered the case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after several alleged chats relating to drugs came to the fore.