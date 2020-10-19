Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos held by NCB in drugs case

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday (October 18, 2020) reportedly held Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos. Reports say that Agisilaos Demetriades has been taken into custody on charges of drug peddling.

The NCB sources also confirmed that Agisilaos is a relative of a well known Bollywood actor.

The apex drug law enforcement agency has reportedly seized alprazolam tablets and hashish from Agisilaos.

Sameer Wankhede, NCB Zonal Director, confirmed Agisilaos' arrest and alleged that he was in touch with other drug peddlers related to the case.

So far, the NCB has questioned and arrested several people in the drug probe that began after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The NCB had also held Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. Although Rhea was granted bail on October 7 by the Bombay High Court, Showik's bail plea was rejected.

The NCB had arrested them in September following the investigation that started after an official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with Rajput's death case.

Besides NCB, the Central Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death case and the ED is inspecting the money laundering angle.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, who starred in over dozens of Bollywood projects, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai in June 2020.