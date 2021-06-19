हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Arshi Khan seeks Salman Khan's help to find a groom on 'Swayamvar'

Actress Arshi Khan, who rose to fame on "Bigg Boss 14", is back to reality TV with the show "Swayamvar". She wants actor and "Bigg Boss" host Salman Khan to help her choose the right life partner.

Arshi Khan seeks Salman Khan&#039;s help to find a groom on &#039;Swayamvar&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Arshi Khan, who rose to fame on "Bigg Boss 14", is back to reality TV with the show "Swayamvar". She wants actor and "Bigg Boss" host Salman Khan to help her choose the right life partner.

"I feel Salman sahab should help me find a groom in the show. He is the only person who has helped me grow and succeed. He has given me lessons of a lifetime on 'Bigg Boss'," Arshi tells IANS.

As per the format of "Swayamvar", the actress will decide who she wants as her husband.

Arshi who has appeared in television shows like "Vish" and "Savitri Devi College & Hospital", says she plans to do more OTT projects after 'Swayamvar'

"I have many roles offered to me for the OTT screen. But I'm missing out on them because I'll be busy shooting for my 'swayamvar'. But after I'm done, I will return back to acting and will sign more OTT projects," she says.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Salman KhanArshi KhanSwayamvar showSavitri Devi College & HospitalVish
Next
Story

Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Munni aka Harshaali Malhotra looks unrecognizable in recent pics!

Must Watch

PT11M3S

'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh's last journey