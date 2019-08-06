Article 370: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan slammed for her views on Jammu and Kashmir; trolls call her 'diplomatic'

New Delhi: As Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped on Monday, many celebrities took to social media to express their opinions on the topic. While some hailed the Narendra Modi government for its decision to repeal Article 370 and split the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, there were few who questioned India's decision to revoke the same.

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan also took to her Twitter handle to share her views on it, but it didn't go well with her fans as they started slamming her left, right and centre.

Taking to her Twitter handle, she wrote, 'Have we conveniently blocked what we don't want to address? This is beyond lines drawn on sand, it's about innocent lives being lost! Heaven is burning and we silently weep. #Istandwithkashmir #kashmirbleeds.'

My heart is in my mind. I think this is why I am an artist. - Nayyirah Waheed pic.twitter.com/9TsYaIGwH0 — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) December 6, 2015

And not sooner did she put up the post, the netizens called out the 'Humsafar' actress and filled the comment box with some strong views.

However, that did not deter Mahira from sharing yet another tweet on the matter on the micro-blogging site. "‘Those who are tempted to celebrate the siege of Kashmir, perhaps pause a bit, look deep into your heart and you might find a tiny bit of empathy for those who’ll inevitably suffer. Kashmir has once again been turned into an open prison. #siegeofkashmir," she wrote.

Mahira made her stunning Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' in 2017 and received a warm response for her performance. It was directed by Rahul Dholakia.

The actress who is one of the top actresses in Pakistan, started her career as a VJ in 2006. She made her big-screen debut in much talked about film 'Bol' in 2011. It starred Atif Aslam as well. But it was classic drama 'Humsafar' which made her a household name in the country.

Her on-screen chemistry with Fawad Khan and brilliant portrayal of Khirad etched a strong memory in the minds of the people. Even in India, the drama received a humongous response from the viewers.

She was last seen in Pakistani romantic comedy film '7 Din Mohabbat In', which released in June 2018.