Aryan Khan skips questioning by NCB SIT team in drugs case due to ill-health

Mumbai: According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan who was arrested in a drugs case on October 3 and released on bail on October 29 was asked to appear before the NCB SIT team on Sunday (November 7). However, citing ill-health the star kid skipped the visit.

As per our sources, NCB's SIT Chief DDG Operation Sanjay Singh is coming back to Delhi tomorrow (November 8), but his team of 13 members will stay in Mumbai.

Aryan was called today (November 7) between 6 to 8 pm to record his statement before the SIT but he did not come due to ill health.

On Monday (November 8), NCB DDG and chief vigilance officer Gyaneshwar Singh will fly to Mumbai via an Air India flight with his team.

The team is expected to reach Mumbai by 9 am and is set to investigate the charges on NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Till now Gyaneshwar Singh's team has collected statements from 12 people including NCB officials

On Monday (November 8), the vigilance team will summon Pooja Dadlani, Prabhakar Sail and Aryan khan for questioning. The team may also do a spot visit.