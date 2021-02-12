As My Name Is Khan clocks 11 years, Shah Rukh Khan feels 'everyone did a fine job'

New Delhi: As ‘My Name Is Khan’ clocked 11th year on Friday (February 12), superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared a post praising the cast and crew associated with the movie.

Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh said that he finds celebrating “‘X’ number of yrs of a film on social media repetitive”. However, as fans trended ‘#11YearsOfMyNameIsKhan’, King Khan could not help but share his thoughts on the movie.

“Find celebrating ‘X’ number of yrs of a film on social media repetitive , as its become more like a yearly birthday wish rather than a milestone. But just saw #11YearsOfMyNameIsKhan and felt like saying, I think everybody involved with the film did a very fine job of it,” Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of himself where he can be seen sporting long hair which is covered by a blue cap.

Directed by Karan Johar, ‘My Name Is Khan’, the star cast also included Kajol, Jimmy Shergill, Zarina Wahab, Vinay Pathak among others.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh had reacted to his wife Gauri Khan’s post featuring their youngest child- AbRam. Gauri had posted a picture of the 7-year-old wearing boxing gloves and captioned it as, ‘My Mike Tyson’. Retweeting her post, King Khan wrote, “Arre yaar!!! Where was I ???”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen on the silver screen after his two-year-old sabbatical with ‘Pathan’. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie will reportedly feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.