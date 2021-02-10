हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s little one AbRam is a boxer already, mommy Gauri Khan gives a glimpse of ‘her Mike Tyson’!

Gauri Khan is an interior designer as well as a film producer. She was seen on-screen in Karan Johar’s ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ in 2020. Her husband Shah Rukh also made a cameo appearance in the web series featuring Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan. 

Shah Rukh Khan’s little one AbRam is a boxer already, mommy Gauri Khan gives a glimpse of ‘her Mike Tyson’!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/gaurikhan

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s youngest son AbRam is a boxer already! The proud mommy shared an adorable picture on Instagram on Wednesday (February 10) of lil AbRam wearing red boxing gloves. 

Captioning the post, Gauri compared her son to American boxing legend Mike Tyson and wrote, “My Mike Tyson,” and added a heart emoji. Take a look at what she posted:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

AbRam, 7, makes appearances in several Instagram posts of his mother and he wins hearts every single time. Treat yourself to some cute AbRam moments here!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Gauri and Shah Rukh tied the knot on October 25, 1991. The couple have three kids- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. 

Recently, Gauri won an award by Architectural Digest and shared the news on social media. Proud hubby Shah Rukh took to Twitter to congratulate his wife in his own witty manner. Retweeting Gauri’s post, the actor wrote, “Chalo ghar mein kisi ko toh award mil rahein hain (At least someone in the house is winning awards)!!!” 

Gauri Khan is an interior designer as well as a film producer. She was seen on-screen in Karan Johar's 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' in 2020. Her husband Shah Rukh also made a cameo appearance in the web series featuring Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan. 

Shah Rukh was last seen in the movie ‘Zero’, and took a two-year sabbatical after it. He will next be seen in the much-awaited movie ‘Pathan’. 

