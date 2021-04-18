Athiya Shetty wishes rumoured cricketer boyfriend KL Rahul on birthday, shares unseen goofy pics!

New Delhi: Daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty is quite popular on social media with 2.6 million followers. The 'Hero' actress often posts pretty selfies and pictures of her adorable dogs on her Instagram handle.



On the occasion of cricketer KL Rahul's 29th birthday, Athiya took to her Instagram to post a cute birthday wish for her rumoured beau.



The 28-year-old took shared a bunch of selfies with the cricketer in which the two were seen striking goofy poses. Athiya captioned the photo with a sweet message, saying "grateful for you, happy birthday" with a birthday cake and brown heart emoji.



Here's the post:

Her father Suniel Shetty took to the comments and wrote, "Truly" with a black heart emoji. Mumbai Indians cricketer Hardik Pandya also commented on the selfies, saying, "My cuties".



Seema Khan, Anusha Dandekar and Sophie Choudry among others flooded the comment section to wish the captain of Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League on his birthday.



Reports of Athiya and Rahul being a couple first hit in 2019 as rumours mills were abuzz with them dating each other. Their social media interactions and PDA has often grabbed the headlines.



KL Rahul's full name is Kannur Lokesh Rahul and hails from Mangalore, Karnataka. The 28-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was seen as a captain of Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020.



Athiya Shetty made her debut in Bollywood with 'Hero' in 2015 opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She later featured in 'Mubarakan', 'Nawabzaade' and was last seen in 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 2019.