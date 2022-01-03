हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana lists down reasons that make him decline a film

Ayushmann Khurrana expressed that he doesn't prefer doing films that are mundane, generic or regressive.

Ayushmann Khurrana lists down reasons that make him decline a film
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered back-to-back hits in his journey in Hindi cinema. The actor has revealed how he picks up his projects and what makes him say `no` to a script.

Talking to IANS about what makes him decline a project, Ayushmann, who is called the poster boy of content-driven cinema, said: "Anything that is mundane, generic or done-to-death or anything which is regressive is a complete `no`."

 

Ayushmann made his acting debut in 2012 with `Vicky Donor`. Since then, he has been a part of a string of hits such as `Dum Laga Ke Haisha`, `Shubh Mangal Saavdhan`, `Bareilly Ki Barfi`, `Andhadhun`, `Badhai Ho`, `Article 15`, `Bala`, `Dream Girl` and `Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui`.

He says while picking up a film, it`s the story he looks at and not the character.

 

"More than the character I look for the story. The story has to have a novel idea, a concept that is unexplored in Hindi cinema and it should hold the audience for two hours and it should have something to say. It should have some value in the end and story," he concluded.

Looking forward, Ayushmann has a motley of films lined up such as `Anek`, `Doctor G` and `Action Hero`.

Tags:
Ayushmann KhurranaAyushmann Khurrana filmsAyushmann Khurrana movie choice
