Hrithik Roshan joins 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' celebration dinner party

Hrithik Roshan had earlier taken to social media to praise the film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', the actors and director Abhishek Kapoor.

Mumbai: Superstar Hrithik Roshan was spotted joining the 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' team to celebrate the movie's success at an intimate dinner party.

To relish the film's success, producer Pragya Kapoor hosted a get-together in Mumbai which was joined by filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, stars of the movie, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor.

Producer Bhushan Kumar and superstar Hrithik Roshan also joined the celebration.

For the unversed, Hrithik recently took to social media and hailed the movie as one of the best films he has ever watched.

The actor also complimented the force behind the project, Abhishek Kapoor, and called him a director with "an incredible sense of commercial entertainment."

Everybody chose a black-themed ensemble for the party. Pragya Kapoor opted for an abstract print dress, while Vaani Kapoor chose a black body-hugging dress.

Meanwhile, the boys kept it casual in black.

The movie is a modern-day love story that features Ayushmann portraying the role of a cross-functional athlete, while Vaani essays the role of a transgender character.

`Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui`, which was released on December 10, has been produced by Bhushan Kumar`s T-Series in collaboration with Pragya Kapoor`s Guy In the Sky Pictures.

