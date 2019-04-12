Ayushmann Khurrana to find music talent via social media

Mumbai: Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana is set to connect with his fans over music as he is launching a social media contest that will see him give an opportunity to amateur artistes to jam with him.

He will bring this activation on Facebook.

"I always wanted to do something that combines the power of music and social media. I have come across so many talented and gifted musicians on my social media platforms and I wanted to come up with an idea that enables me to connect with them and bond with them over music.

"I have named this property Jam Sessions. It is simple and basically about artistes improvising and performing with each other. Music has always been my first love and this project is very close to my heart. I'm really excited to meet and jam with diverse and super talented artists from across India," he added.

The idea is to connect with as many artistes as possible.

"This contest is not just limited to singers. Whoever wants to connect with me, will need to simply send me an unedited video of themselves singing or playing any musical instrument of their choice. Once the contest culminates, I will connect with a few lucky winners and we will make some music together. Through this process, I hope to present to you some really incredible artists and some beautiful music," said the actor, who has sung tracks like "Paani da rang", "Saadi galli aaja" and "Nazm nazm".