close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana wishes 'Dream Girl' director on his birthday

Prior to turning director for "Dream Girl", Raaj has written dialogues for movies like "Welcome Back", "Freaky Ali" and "Jabariya Jodi". 

Ayushmann Khurrana wishes &#039;Dream Girl&#039; director on his birthday

Mumbai: Ayushmann Khurrana has wished Raaj Shaandilyaa, director of his new film "Dream Girl", on his birthday. The actor, incidentally celebrated his birthday on Saturday, and he added said that the film's success is the best birthday gift for both of them.

The actor took to Twitter on Monday afternoon and shared a still from the set of the film. He wrote: "Happy Bday Raaj Shandilya @writerraj! This was day-1 of shoot of #Dreamgirl on the banks of Yamuna in Mathura. This film's success has been the best bday gift for us. Shine on my friend!"

Raaj replied to Ayushmann's tweet, "Thankkkk uuuu sooo much bhai for ur love, blessings & support...#DREAMGIRL is d biggest gift for me...#KaramhiPOOJAhai".

Scriptwriter Raaj Shaandilyaa's debut directorial "Dream Girl", starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha, is currently seeing a dream run at the box office since releasing last Friday. The comedy flick collected Rs 44.57 crore since its release on September 13.

Prior to turning director for "Dream Girl", Raaj has written dialogues for movies like "Welcome Back", "Freaky Ali" and "Jabariya Jodi". He has also worked actively on television as a scriptwriter.

 

 

Tags:
Ayushmann Khurranadream girlRaaj ShaandilyaaNushrat Bharucha
Next
Story

Rohit Saraf: Walking TIFF red carpet for 'The Sky Is Pink' was surreal

Must Watch

PT10M24S

5W1H: 16th September 2019