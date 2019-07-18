close

Neena Gupta

Ayushmann Khurrana's on-screen mom Neena Gupta stuns in a saree

Even at 60, Neena Gupta, who played Ayushmann Khurrana's on-screen mother in 'Badhaai Ho', is setting major fashion goals, pulling off a beautiful 'desi' look.

Image Courtesy: Instagram
Image Courtesy: Instagram

London: Even at 60, Neena Gupta, who played Ayushmann Khurrana's on-screen mother in 'Badhaai Ho', is setting major fashion goals, pulling off a beautiful 'desi' look.

Neena shared a photograph of herself in a fiery orange saree standing next to a bar and captioned it: "Posing at this lovely bar".

The actress is currently in London with veteran actor Gajraj Rao, who essayed the roles of her husband in 'Badhaai Ho'. 

The two senior actors will again be seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann in the gay love story, 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'.

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' is a follow-up of sorts of the 2017 crossover hit, 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'.

The film is scheduled to release early next year.

Tags:
Neena Guptabadhaai hoShubh Mangal Saavdhan
