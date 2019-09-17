B-Town celebs wish PM Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 69 years old on September 17. B-Town celebs Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut among others extended their heartfelt wishes to the revered Prime Minister of India.

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who had the good fortune of playing PM Modi in his biopic, took to Twitter to share a video of him reciting a poem for the PM. Sharing the video, He wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to our beloved PM @narendramodi ji Here’s a humble birthday wish from a proud Indian. Jai Hind #HappyBdayPMModi #HappyBirthdayNarendraModi #HappyBirthdayPM #NarendraModiBirthday @PMOIndia."

TV producer Ekta Kapoor wrote on Twitter, "Wishing our honourable Prime Minister Shri

@narendramodi

ji a very happy birthday!

Your vision for the country to take it to new heights is exemplary and an inspiration for all of us! May you keep guiding us all to new heights!"

Akshay Kumar, who is an avid of follower of the PM, shared the first look of his biopic on Twitter. He wrote, "Happy to present the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mahaveer Jain’s special feature, #MannBairagi on the defining moment of our PM's life on his birthday! #HappyBirthdayPMModi

@narendramodi."

Praising Modi's dedication, Arjun Kapoor wrote, " Your selfless dedication & hard work towards the country is what inspires all of us !!! Hope you have an amazing year ahead & so does our country through you...Wishing you a very happy birthday @narendramodi ji...”

Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "Happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ...May our great country grow from strength to strength with your guidance and love...Best wishes for a productive and peaceful year ahead."

Anupam Kher wrote for him on Twitter, “Happy Birthday Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. May God give you long and healthy life. May you continue to lead our nation for many many years to come.”

The official handle of Team Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "#HappyBdayPMModi

May your Vision lead to a Brighter Nation!#KanganaRanaut wishes Prime Minister #NarendraModiji a very Happy & blissful Birthday and wishes him luck on his endeavours for our nation. #happybirthdaynarendramodi."