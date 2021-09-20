Bappi Lahiri 'disheartened' by rumours of him losing voice, slams 'false reports'

New Delhi: Renowned Bollywood singer Bappi Lahiri squashed false rumours of his ill health in an Instagram post shared on Sunday (September 19). The singer had expressed disappointment with false media reports that claimed the singer was suffering from health issues. He informed fans that he is doing well, and thanked them for their blessings and well-wishes.

In the Instagram post, he wrote, "Disheartening to learn about certain media outlets putting out false reports about me and my health. With the blessings of my fans and well-wishers, I am doing well - Bappida."

Take a look at his post:

Reports of Bappi Lahiri losing his voice and suffering from health ailments made the veteran singer-composer issue a public statement on the matter.

The singer revolutionised Bollywood music by introducing disco sounds into Indian cinema. He amazed audiences with hits such as Namak Halaal, Wardat, Disco Dancer, Commando, Saheb, Sailaab, Sharaabi among others.

For his memorable compositions, he had won the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award at the 63rd Filmfare Awards.