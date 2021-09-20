हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bappi Lahiri

Bappi Lahiri 'disheartened' by rumours of him losing voice, slams 'false reports'

Renowned Bollywood singer Bappi Lahiri squashed false rumours of his ill health in an Instagram post shared on Sunday (September 19).

Bappi Lahiri &#039;disheartened&#039; by rumours of him losing voice, slams &#039;false reports&#039;

New Delhi: Renowned Bollywood singer Bappi Lahiri squashed false rumours of his ill health in an Instagram post shared on Sunday (September 19). The singer had expressed disappointment with false media reports that claimed the singer was suffering from health issues. He informed fans that he is doing well, and thanked them for their blessings and well-wishes.

In the Instagram post, he wrote, "Disheartening to learn about certain media outlets putting out false reports about me and my health. With the blessings of my fans and well-wishers, I am doing well - Bappida."

Take a look at his post:

 

Reports of Bappi Lahiri losing his voice and suffering from health ailments made the veteran singer-composer issue a public statement on the matter.

The singer revolutionised Bollywood music by introducing disco sounds into Indian cinema. He amazed audiences with hits such as Namak Halaal, Wardat, Disco Dancer, Commando, Saheb, Sailaab, Sharaabi among others.

For his memorable compositions, he had won the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award at the 63rd Filmfare Awards.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bappi LahiriBappi Lahiri rumoursBappi Lahiri voiceBappi Lahiri health
Next
Story

Bigg Boss fame Pratik Sehajpal ‘shocked’ to know of Sidharth Shukla’s death, says ‘he inspired me’

Must Watch

PT7M2S

Bollywood Breaking: Khatron Ke Khiladi stunts on the sets of Dance Deewane 3