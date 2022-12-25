topStoriesenglish
'Being together and celebrating each other's achievements, makes Christmas very special': Aishwarya Sakhuja

Aishwarya shares, "These past few years, Christmas has always been with friends at Jennifer Winget's place. From playing Secret Santa to gorging on delicious food, our Christmas celebrations have always been amazing!"

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 03:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Being together and celebrating each other's achievements, makes Christmas very special': Aishwarya Sakhuja

New Delhi: Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja who is best known for prominent roles in shows like 'Saas Bina Sasuraal' and 'Yeh Hai Chahatein', reminisces her favourite Christmas memories. 

Aishwarya shares, "These past few years, Christmas has always been with friends at Jennifer Winget's place. From playing Secret Santa to gorging on delicious food, our Christmas celebrations have always been amazing!"

She further adds, "For me, celebrating festivals with friends and family has always been a norm. Till the time I'm surrounded by my loved ones, every festival is the best. Being together and celebrating each other's achievements and hoping for a better year ahead makes Christmas very special".

Aishwarya who is currently vacationing with family in Australia, will be celebrating Christmas there."This year I am celebrating Christmas in Australia with my family and close ones. I have been here for a month now and I am loving every bit of spending time with my dad here. Our celebrations this time are going to be super fun and very festive. I am going to come back with the best of the best memories!", concludes Aishwarya.

