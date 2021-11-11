Bengali actress Srabanti Chatterjee quits BJP, says 'lack of initiative' is the reason

Kolkata: Popular actress turned politician Srabanti Chatterjee announced her exit from the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Thursday.

She announced her decision to quit the party in a tweet reading: Severing all ties with the BJP, the party for which I fought the last state elections. Reason being their lack of initiative and sincerity to further the cause of Bengal.”

Severing all ties with the BJP, the party for which I fought the last state elections.Reason being their lack of initiative and sincerity to further the cause of Bengal... — Srabanti (@srabantismile) November 11, 2021

Chatterjee joined the BJP ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections on March 1, 2021. Her joining was facilitated by senior BJP leaders like then party state president Dilip Ghosh, Kailash Vijaywargiya and Amit Malviya.

While joining the party, Chatterjee had said, “I want to work for the people of West Bengal. I will take forward BJP’s vision of Sonar Bangla.”

Chatterjee was later given a ticket by the party and fielded against Trinamool Congress heavy weight candidate Partha Chatterjee from Behala West seat Assembly Constituency.

However, she lost to Partha Chatterjee in Behala West Assembly Constituency by more than 50,000 votes.