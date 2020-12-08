Bharat Bandh: Kangana Ranaut shares her views in poetic style and this is what she has to say

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is quite active on Twitter, has shared her views on the protesting farmers' Bharat Bandh call today. In a poetic style, Kangana tweeted in Hindi, "Aao Bharat ko band kar dete hain, yun to tufaano ki kami nahi is naav ko, magar lao kulhaari kuch chhed bhi kar dete hain, reh reh ke roz marti hai har umeed yahaan, desh bhakton se kaho apne liye desh ka ek tukda tum bhi maang lo, aa jao sadak pe aur tum bhi dharna do, chalo aaj yeh kissa hi khatam karte hain."

The farmers protesting against the Centre's three new farm laws have called for a Bharat Bandh today. Congress and several other opposition parties have extended their support to Bharat Bandh. Many trader unions, transport unions and lawyer unions have also extended their support to the Bharat Bandh called by the farmers' unions.

Kangana Ranaut has been quite vocal about her opinions against the farmers' protest, which has entered its 13th today. Last week, she was involved in a bitter Twitter spat with Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh over her misidentification of the elderly lady on Thursday.