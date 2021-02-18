Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill to make her film debut in Diljit Dosanjh's Honsla Rakh

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is now venturing into movies and guess what? Her first collaboration is going to be with none other than Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh.

Diljit Dosanjh turned producer as he launched his production company Story Time Productions. He has kickstarted the shoot of his very first film as a producer titled 'Honsla Rakh' in Vancouver, Canada.

'Honsla Rakh' is a Punjabi feature film starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill, who will be making her movie debut after Bigg Boss stint and several music videos. The venture also features Shinda Grewal, the son of leading Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal.

This all ensemble star-cast will be seen together in comedy romance drama produced by Thind Motion Films along with Story Time Productions. 'Honsla Rakha' will be released worldwide this Dussehra on October 15, 2021!