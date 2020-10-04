'Bigg Boss 14': Who is Nikki Tamboli? Know about the south siren here and see her glamorous pics

New Delhi: South siren Nikki Tamboli was introduced as the second contestant on 'Bigg Boss 14' by Salman Khan at the show's grand premiere on Saturday. She mesmerised the audience with her performance on 'Dilbar' and set the stage on fire! Soon after Nikki was introduced, the actress started trending big time on social media.

Nikki is a model-actress. She is known for her roles in films such as 'Kanchana 3', 'Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu' and 'Thippara Meesam'.

She was born in 1996 in Maharastra. She reportedly completed her education from Aurangabad before making a career in the entertainment industry. She has starred in a few commercials too.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Nikki Tamboli is rumoured to be dating Mumbai-based DJ Rohit Gida.

Apart from Nikki Tamboli, there are other 10 contestants on 'Bigg Boss 14'. From the TV world, actors such as Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia and Nishant Singh Malkani are part of 'Bigg Boss 14', along with Nikki Tamboli, Shehzaad Deol of 'Ace Of Space' fame, Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal, Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of singer Kumar Sanu, and singer Rahul Vaidya.

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.