Bigg Boss OTT Day 29 written update: Raqesh Bapat dragged into Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat's fight!

New Delhi: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty get into a heated argument yet again. Shamita's connection and Nishant's acquaintance Raqesh is dragged into the middle of their fight for not defending his partner.

Shamita breaks down into tears after the fight. She tells Neha Bhasin that she wants a man who can defend her when she's being attacked. However, Neha explains to her that Raqesh has his own way of protecting her.

To lift the spirits of the house, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and contestant Nikki Tamboli enter the show and speak to the contestants.

Nikki reveals that her favourite contestant in the house is Pratik Sehajpal and hints that she might even want to date him when he comes out of the Bigg Boss OTT house. When she enters the house, Nikki and Pratik even kissed with a glass door in between.

In a task given by Rubina Dilaik, Divya Agarwal and Neha Bhasin had to come to a consensus. This was a difficult task for them as they don't get along at all. During the task, the two got into a verbal spat and Neha called Divya 'rotten' from inside.

For the same task, Rubina asked Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, and Nishant Bhat to come to a decision together on the 'star contestant' in the house. However, they weren't able to do so for a long time which irked Rubina and Nikki.

On a difficult day filled with fights and eliminations, Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli surely brightened up their day with their advice and lighthearted jokes.

Later, at night, Nishant approaches Shamita to resolve their earlier fight. The two speak about their point of view which Raqesh really liked.

Even though Raqesh and Nishant seem to have a good bond in the house, the former doubts that Bapat will be able to last on the show.

In a discussion, Pratik and Nishant felt that Raqesh wasn't a strong enough contestant to make it to the end of the show.

For more updates, stay connected and watch this space for fresh content related to Bigg Boss OTT.