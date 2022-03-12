Bigg Boss OTT fame Millind Gaba to marry girlfriend Pria Beniwal on THIS date

New Delhi: Singer and Bigg Boss OTT fame Millind Gaba recently confirmed that he is getting married to his longtime girlfriend Pria Beniwal. In an interview with a leading daily, he said that he will be tying the knot with Pria on April 16 this year and start a new chapter in his life.

Talking about the same, he told Hindustan Times, "It’s exciting yet adventurous, as it’s a new chapter of life. I perform at wedding shows, but apni wedding ka experience kiya nahi."

He also spoke about how his ladylove stood by him through his tough times and expressed his appreciation towards her. He said, "Everything that I’m doing is for her. I want to make her smile. Four years ago, things were different and difficult. I’m struggling even today, however, things are easy now (as compared to earlier). She has supported me when I was nothing and that means a lot to me. I respect that she has stood with me from the beginning. She has supported me whenever I’m down. And today, I’m more emotionally connected to her."

Singer Millind Gaba was last seen in the reality TV show Bigg Boss OTT, however, he was evicted before reaching the finale.

Speaking about his experience in the house after his eviction to Zee News Digital, he said, "Living inside the house was a difficult task. It was ruining me from inside, and that was the reason I brought my luggage to the garden area and decided to stay there only as I got so pissed. Because there were so many disagreements and clashes happening in the house and it won’t allow you to stay happy even for a second and so that was the toughest part."

He is a renowned singer known for songs such as 'Nazar Lag Jayegi', 'She Don't Know', 'Main Teri Ho Gayi', 'Zindagi Di Paudi', 'Peele Peele', 'Beautiful', 'Nachunga Aise', "Kya Karu' and 'Dilli Shehar'.